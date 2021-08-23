Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.22

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.22 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 11383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.73.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 106,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.