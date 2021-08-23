Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97.
About Kojamo Oyj
