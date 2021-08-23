Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97.

Get Kojamo Oyj alerts:

About Kojamo Oyj

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kojamo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kojamo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.