Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.41

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.41, with a volume of 56548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDSMY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

