Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Up 10.8%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) shares traded up 10.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.61. 19,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 685,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

