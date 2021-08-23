LABS Group (LABS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, LABS Group has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00129718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.29 or 0.00160019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,704.85 or 1.00315095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.92 or 0.01002884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.30 or 0.06801995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,081,076,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

