Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 30.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,937,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,244,000 after buying an additional 455,046 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 134,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LW traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

