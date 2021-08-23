Landbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $654,791.43 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $654,791.43 and $297,233.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00056069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00132262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49,189.47 or 0.99797196 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.07 or 0.01018609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.31 or 0.06748532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

