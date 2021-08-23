LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.57 ($81.85).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €57.62 ($67.79) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €59.64. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

