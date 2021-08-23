Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16.

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total transaction of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $53.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,821.99. 1,034,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,650.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,843.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

