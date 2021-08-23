Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $57.78. 5,281,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

