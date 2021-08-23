Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 6,188 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $87,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

HD traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.74. 2,789,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The company has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.