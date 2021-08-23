LDR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 83.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 104.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $285,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $791.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.99. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

