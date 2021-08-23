Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,885 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Liberty Broadband worth $81,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LBRDK opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $187.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.22.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
