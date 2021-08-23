Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Cut by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after purchasing an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,274,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,454,000 after acquiring an additional 512,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $187.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $187.69. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.99.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

