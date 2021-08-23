Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post $60.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.36 million to $69.55 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $41.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $267.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $271.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGND traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $107.98. 487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,716. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

