Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) recently:

8/17/2021 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.21.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

