Lightspeed POS (LSPD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) recently:
- 8/17/2021 – Lightspeed POS was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/6/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of LSPD stock traded up $2.30 on Monday, hitting $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.21.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
