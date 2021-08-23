Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Liminal BioSciences has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 636.15% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Liminal BioSciences worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

