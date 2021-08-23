Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.11 Million

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report $43.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,126.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $124.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.00 million to $144.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $391.25 million, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,437,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,554 shares of company stock worth $2,289,187 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 52,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $19,165,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. 162,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,343. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.53.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

