Linear Price Up 14.5% This Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $248.61 million and approximately $48.83 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.13 or 0.00823499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00102515 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,002,309,567 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.