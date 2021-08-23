Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $4,421.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,749.15 or 0.99635772 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 737,077,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

