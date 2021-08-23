Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 30th (OTCMKTS:LOKMU)

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:LOKMU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 30th. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOKMU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

