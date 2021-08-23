Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$91.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$91.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

L stock opened at C$88.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.73. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.