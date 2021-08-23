Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,454.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,740 shares of company stock worth $2,178,280. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $45.23. 2,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,020. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

