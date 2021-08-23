Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,192. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $291.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.94.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,246 shares of company stock worth $2,301,156. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.