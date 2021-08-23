Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.8% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after buying an additional 527,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,361,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after buying an additional 322,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

