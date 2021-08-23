Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.22.

NYSE M opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Macy’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

