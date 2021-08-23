Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 197,349 shares.The stock last traded at $76.06 and had previously closed at $75.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

