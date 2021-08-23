Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 197,349 shares.The stock last traded at $76.06 and had previously closed at $75.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.
