Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce sales of $164.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.30 million and the lowest is $163.54 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $149.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $647.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $158.45 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.98.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.