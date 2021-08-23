Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce sales of $164.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.30 million and the lowest is $163.54 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $149.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $647.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $158.45 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.98.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.