ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.92. ManpowerGroup posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

