MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Insider Sells $253,600.70 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MKTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $476.78. 90,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.97.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.