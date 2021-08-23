MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Raised by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $4.93 on Monday, hitting $480.43. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.97. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,334 shares of company stock worth $15,597,619 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

