Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 162.80 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

