Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.44 ($2.36).

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of MKS stock traded up GBX 3.17 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 165.97 ($2.17). 12,523,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,414,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.57. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.95.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

