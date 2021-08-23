Maro 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.23 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $90.07 million and $31.23 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maro has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maro

Maro is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 947,755,780 coins and its circulating supply is 490,730,624 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

