Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $141.18 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

