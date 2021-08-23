Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.000-$8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.