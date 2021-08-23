MAX Exchange Token Trading Down 0% This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $729,911.35 and $66,679.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,584.09 or 0.99975389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00043784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.80 or 0.00554065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.24 or 0.00954181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $174.52 or 0.00351884 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007075 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00074034 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004778 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

