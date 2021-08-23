McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $224.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

MCK opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after acquiring an additional 303,884 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

