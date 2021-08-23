MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $32,490.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tigran Sinanyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tigran Sinanyan sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $312,720.00.

Shares of NYSE MAX opened at $22.46 on Monday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $70.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -160.43.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,097,000 after purchasing an additional 457,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,668,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,570,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,184,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

