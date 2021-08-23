MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 119,575 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,575 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up approximately 1.8% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 1.23% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 94.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 80,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. 939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

