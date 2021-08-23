MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,402 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust accounts for 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 0.49% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B&I Capital AG lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.19%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

