MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Denbury comprises 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Denbury were worth $11,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, hitting $65.90. 8,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.84. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.