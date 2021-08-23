MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $9.84 Million Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 1.18% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of COLL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,198. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $730.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

