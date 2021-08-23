MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New $9.07 Million Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 452,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned about 1.54% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 568,457 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

PLYM stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.38. 748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,541. The stock has a market cap of $686.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

