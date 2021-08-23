MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New Investment in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HHC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.53. 1,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

