MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 6,720 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,824. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

