Meter Governance Market Cap Reaches $5.41 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $100,722.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000073 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

