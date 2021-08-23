Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.08.

Methanex stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Methanex has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

