Metis (METIS) Price Hits $10.39 on Exchanges

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Metis coin can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00020669 BTC on major exchanges. Metis has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $3.70 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metis has traded up 152% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00815151 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About Metis

METIS is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metis is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

