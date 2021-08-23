MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

MGEE stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

